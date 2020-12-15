LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a young mother was killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon.
About 2:15 p.m. on December 15, Lt. Bret Ficklin with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the 26-year-old woman was on the corner of the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road when she was hit as a result of a crash.
The investigation showed that a Nissan Pathfinder was stopped at the intersection going westbound on Bonanza. The vehicle started through the intersection on a green light when a white Mustang drove through the stop signal while driving northbound.
The Mustang hit the Pathfinder, causing the Pathfinder to travel further and hit the woman and her two kids, a 5-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl.
The mother and her two kids were taken to University Medical Center, Ficklin said. The children did not have serious injuries, but the mother died at the hospital.
The driver of the Pathfinder was also injured and was taken to Sunrise Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Mustang driver stayed on scene and Ficklin said they do not suspect the driver was impaired.
Several witnesses stayed on scene, and police said the crash was captured on video surveillance from nearby businesses.
Police advised that the intersection will be closed while officers investigate.
