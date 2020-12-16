UPDATE (FOX5) -- The family of the woman killed on Tuesday identified her as Andrea Lopez de Casillas.
The GoFundMe created by Rocio Casillas said the woman's son was being treated for minor injuries and her daughter has been discharged.
"Andy was [an] amazing daughter, sister, mom and wife. Her family is destroyed by this tragedy. Your donation will help cover any medical and funeral expenses. We appreciate your help," the GoFundMe says.
As of Wednesday evening, the fundraiser has raised $2,815 of its $5,000 goal.
The Clark County Coroner has not yet identified her.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a young mother was killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon.
About 2:15 p.m. on December 15, Lt. Bret Ficklin with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the 26-year-old woman was on the corner of the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road when she was hit as a result of a crash.
The investigation showed that a Nissan Pathfinder was stopped at the intersection going westbound on Bonanza. The vehicle started through the intersection on a green light when a white Mustang drove through the stop signal while driving northbound.
The Mustang hit the Pathfinder, causing the Pathfinder to travel further and hit the woman and her two kids, a 5-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl.
The mother and her two kids were taken to University Medical Center, Ficklin said. The children did not have serious injuries, but the mother died at the hospital.
The 44-year-old driver of the Pathfinder was also injured and was taken to Sunrise Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Mustang driver stayed on scene and Ficklin said they do not suspect the driver was impaired.
The driver of the Mustang was later identified as a 15-year-old boy. He was in the car with a 16-year-old girl. Neither were named.
Several witnesses stayed on scene, and police said the crash was captured on video surveillance from nearby businesses.
The woman's death marked the 97th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2020.
