NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas firefighters rescued a mother, infant and more than 40 dogs after a house fire early Tuesday morning.
NLVFD said the fire happened just after 1 a.m. Sept. 24 at 3324 Beca Faith Drive near Martin L. King Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue.
Firefighters rescued a mother and her 1-month-old baby from the second floor of the two-story home. Fire officials said the fire started in the living room on the first floor and the fire was ruled accidental, though it is unclear what started the fire.
The mother and infant were taken to University Medical Center and treated for smoke inhalation, fire officials said.
Fire officials said 42 dogs were recovered from inside and outside the property.
North Las Vegas Animal Control took control of the dogs with assistance from Las Vegas Animal Control.
NLVFD said the condition of the dogs is under investigation.
