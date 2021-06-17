LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The mother accused of killing her 7-year-old son and leaving his body near a hiking trail in Mountain Springs waived her extradition during a court hearing Thursday.
Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, appeared in a virtual court appearance in Denver. She is expected to be returned to Las Vegas to face a murder charge in the death of her son, Liam Husted.
In addition, as part of Thursday's hearing, Moreno Rodriguez asked not to be contacted by law enforcement about the case until she secures legal counsel.
Husted's body was discovered by hikers near the Mountain Springs Trailhead on the morning of May 29.
The FBI Apprehension team took Moreno Rodriguez into custody June 8 after finding her at a Denver-area hotel.
