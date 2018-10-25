LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Two days after a crash killed a 4-year-old boy, a Las Vegas mother died from her injuries.
Police said 25-year-old Fatima Ahmadi died Wednesday.
A stroller, baby bottles and other items were what remained on an east valley street where her young boy died Monday night, police said.
Abdul Wahab Noori, 4, was killed in the crash. Noori, Ahmadi, and two young girls were hit by a truck.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded to the crash before 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, on a street south of the Boulevard Mall.
Capt. Nick Farese of the department's traffic bureau said Ahmadi and three children were crossing the street on East Katie Avenue, near where they lived.
They were in a marked crosswalk when a truck hit all members of the woman and children, injuring them all. The boy died soon after at Sunrise Hospital.
The boy's two sisters, who are 2 and 3 years old, are expected to recover and were "in good spirits," Farese said.
The driver of the blue truck that struck them stayed on scene near Maryland Parkway and cooperated, Farese said. Police later identified him as 74-year-old Manuel Frias.
It didn't appear impairment was a factor, nor was Farese able to say if Frias was speeding.
He said there was little evidence of braking.
On scene, he repeated what he has said at multiple crash scenes -- that the crashes were "senseless, preventable deaths."
He urged drivers, once more, to pay more attention to their surroundings.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help cover Ahmadi's funeral expenses.
These were the 114th and 117th traffic-related fatalities for Metro police in 2018.
