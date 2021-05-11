LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The boyfriend of Amari Nicholson's mother, Terrell Rhodes, has reportedly confessed in the boy's death.
Tayler Nicholson told FOX5 on Tuesday regarding Rhodes, "He killed my baby. He just confessed. I'm with Metro now. Will speak with I'm done."
Two-year-old Amari Nicholson has been missing since May 5.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police plan to hold a press conference on Tuesday evening regarding the boy's disappearance.
FOX5 will carry the press conference live on air and online.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
