LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Arizona authorities say three people have been arrested in a BB gun shooting that left a baby with critical injuries.
On Tuesday night, deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office were called to the hospital in Kingman for an eight-month-old child with suspicious injuries.
The baby girl was air-lifted to a hospital in Las Vegas where she was listed as critical. Detectives with the Arizona agency went to Las Vegas and found the baby was shot with either a BB or pellet gun, once grazing her arm and another that lodged in her cranial cavity through the back of her head.
In Arizona, the mother had left the hospital before deputies arrived. Marticella Lopez-Rodriguez, 34, of Golden Valley, was identified as the baby's mother and was found by detectives. She told them she was gathering fire wood with the baby and "additional friends" when an unknown person fired at them.
While executing a search warrant, authorities questioned Zion Zachary Kauffman, 33, and Savannah Joy Cushman, 27, also of Golden Valley. Detectives say Kauffman fired 10-30 BBs at quail in the area of the baby. When the baby was hit, the three attempted first aid but waited several hours before taking the baby to the hospital via a taxi.
Authorities say the three came up with a story about the unknown person, but after further investigation, they arrested Kauffmann and Cushman.
The two were taken to the Mohave County Detention Facility where they were booked for one count of aggravated assault, one count of child abuse and one count of hindering prosecution, all felonies.
Lopez-Rodriquez was arrested in Las Vegas. According to MCSO, she admitted they lied about the shooting.
She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center under the name Marticella Lopez-Ramirez. She's expected to face the same charges once extradited to Arizona.
