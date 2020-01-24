NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police have taken a mother and father into custody in connection with an infant found dead in a dumpster on Sunday.
52-year-old Raul Ramos and 32-year-old Adriana Hernandez have been identified as suspects, according to North Las Vegas Police.
Ramos and Hernandez were located by North Las Vegas Police detectives in the 2200 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday, January 24.
The mother and father face three counts of child abuse or neglect and one count of destroying/concealing evidence.
North Las Vegas Police found the three month infant on 2500 block Carroll Street in a dumpster on Sunday January 19.
