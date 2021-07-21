LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Jovan Trevino, 33, is behind bars accused of drowning of her two children in their Henderson home.
Trevino was a Family Services Assistant with the Department of Family Services in Clark County. The department is the local child welfare agency that works to protect children from abuse and neglect. A county spokesperson confirmed she has been employed full-time with the county since July 1, 2019. She worked part-time as a Family Services Specialist between January 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019.
As a Family Services Assistant, she generally completes paperwork, monitors visitations and help families apply for assistance.
Inside the gated Henderson community Wednesday night, a group of neighbors held a vigil for the two children.
"it's very heartbreaking,” neighbor Davina Gutierrez said holding back tears. “It's happening too much. Innocent kids.”.
New police documents detail that Trevino wanted to kill herself. The arrest warrant reads in part that, "she knew her kids could not live without her and made the decision Monday to commit suicide after killing her two children. However, Trevino's attempts to take her own life were unsuccessful, according to police.
According to records from Henderson Justice Court, Trevino's ex-fiancé, called police to report the children were found dead inside the home. The man said the children were drowned in two separate bathtubs and he identified Trevino as the mother of the children. Police said the two bathtubs were filled halfway with water when they arrived.
Police located the 4-year-old boy upstairs in the loft and the 1-year-old girl in the master bedroom.
Police records showed multiple calls for service at Trevino's home address in the past several months, including an “unknown problem" call just two days prior on July 17, and five different "family disturbance" or "domestic battery" calls since May 23.
The children’s father said he’s asking for public for respect as he continues grieve, but plans on making a statement later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.