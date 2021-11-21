LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A non-profit organization is offering to help catch families or individuals up on up to 6 months of mortgage back payments or future payments.
Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) said $300,000 of aid is available. Housing Director Rumaldo Chaidez, said COVID-19 relief dollars that were assigned to the city of North Las Vegas has trickled down to non-profit organizations that can now disperse the money to the community.
"Our goal is to use every dollar for homeowners that need the help. The last thing we want to do is return the money right so lets get it out to the community, that’s what it’s for and that’s what we’re here for too," Chaidez said.
To qualify you must be a North Las Vegas resident, have had or are still dealing with a COVID-19 hardship, and must meet 80% median income guidelines set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
CPLC just moved into their new location off Maryland Parkway and Bonanza, where the old Credit Union used to be located. Chaidez wants to get the word out they're there, and they can point you to the right direction or program -- anything housing related.
“Our name, Chicanos Por La Causa is very Latino in nature but we help everybody," Chaidez said.
They're hoping to help 30 to 40 families. One of the recipients, Eugene Smith, said he is currently in the process of the mortgage assistance program.
“If it wasn’t for CPLC helping me out I don’t think I would have made it. They were a blessing," Smith said.
Smith runs his own company out of his home, Quick K.O. Pest Management Services. Before the pandemic he would average five calls a day, now he's lucky if he gets two.
CPLC helped Smith get a PPP small business load in March. Now they're helping again by helping him with a loan modification, and a more adjustable mortgage payment.
“I’m not completely out of the hole, but I feel so much better about my situation," Smith said.
Work is slowly picking up, he said. His business phone number is (702)399-7674.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.