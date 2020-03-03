LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Women working in construction are trying to bridge the gap between the number of men in the field. They’re making a big push to get more women involved in construction projects across the Las Vegas Valley.
“We are one of the best kept secrets of the construction industry, so it is a struggle to get the word out,” Liz Teramoto said. “It’s only 9% female and that is a very, very tiny number.”
That number is nationwide. Teramoto estimates the percentage in Las Vegas is even lower.
“We’re not told that those doors are open to us, you can pick up a hammer. You can pick up a wrench. You can be an architect. You can be an engineer,” Teramoto said.
But she did it. She works for Tiberti Fence Company and was on site for the first day of FOX5’s Super Build.
“The beauty is you get to walk away and say, ‘I was part of building that building. I was part of building that road. I helped make that bridge,'’” she said.
That’s why Teramoto said she got into the business and why she wants to encourage other women to join.
“By getting different perspectives, from men, women, different ethnicities, you're opening up to different ideas,” she said.
Kathy Hope is the president of the local chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction.
“There are opportunities for women in need and wanting a career so that they can bring home the bacon and raise their family,” she said.
“You can go to any construction site in the valley and they'll say we lack the labor,” Teramoto added.
As the valley grows, so will the opportunities. Both women said jobs in the construction industry are only multiplying by the thousands, so they want to make sure more women are joining these job sites.
“It’s not just an old boys' game anymore,” Teramoto said. “This is for everybody.”
The Nevada State Contractors Board and the National Association of Women in Construction are holding a recruitment event. It will be the first of its kind and includes a "Hammers & Hope" panel discussion.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 at the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada: 725 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.