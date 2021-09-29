LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new study shows a surprising change in gun ownership trends in the US.
Over the past two years, close to half of all new gun buyers have been women. It’s a major switch for a customer base that's long been dominated by men.
FOX5 spoke to Tami Nurkin at a gun safety and shooting class about the decision to buy a gun after a break in at her home.
“It was just kind of a scare because I had never really wanted to have one in the house,” Nurkin shared.
Nurkin signed up for the Annie Oakley shooting program, a class open only to women, to ensure sure she and her daughter knew how to safely use the weapon.
“I don’t feel like I am being judged. A lot of us are newbies. We are not like experts,” Nurkin confessed.
“I started coming up here at the beginning of the year. I just wanted to learn how to shoot a handgun,” Cheri Watters said. She gave the shooting class a shot because she wanted to feel confident buying and using a gun.
“As a single woman, to be able to protect myself if I had to,” Watters explained about her decision to buy a gun.
The weekly Tuesday night class at the Clark County Shooting Park just for women is hosted by the Nevada Firearms Coalition.
“Average class size is about 12 people but in the last couple weeks we’ve been close to 40,” said Megan Ferrante with the Nevada Firearms Coalition.
The 2021 National Firearms Survey put together by researchers at Harvard and Northeastern University found an estimated 3.5 million women became gun owners for the first time from January of 2019 through April of this year, compared to four million men in the same period.
Researchers and gun store owners are attributing the increase in women buying guns to fears driven both by the COVID-19 pandemic and protests across the country.
“Women are deciding that this is something that they can do. Something that they can be very passionate about,” said Ashley Noel Pruitt, a coach with the Annie Oakley program.
Locally, statistics aren't broken down by gender but still show a huge surge in gun ownership in Clark County. In September 2019, nearly 80,000 people had an active carry concealed weapons permit. Now that number is nearly 95,000, an increase of 15,000 permits in just two years.
Law enforcement agencies issuing a CCW have up to 120 days to process a permit once someone applies. Las Vegas police said because of the significant increase in demand this year, it is taking nearly the full time in most cases.
