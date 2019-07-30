LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District reported two additional cases of West Nile virus in Clark County on Tuesday, bringing the year's total cases to eight.
SNHD said the two people diagnosed had the more serious, neuroinvasive form of the virus. One person is a female over the age of 50 and the other is a male under the age of 50.
Six of the eight West Nile cases were the neuroinvasive illness, SNHD said.
The health district also reported 30 additional West Nile-positive mosquitos in 15 zip codes around Clark County. The virus was detected for the first time in eight of those zip codes.
