LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas City Council is considering more upgrades for Huntridge Circle Park. On Wednesday, developer J Dapper explained its concept for a children’s art play area, garden and nearby fine art area.
If approved, it would be the second upgrade Huntridge Circle Park would see. Construction first began in October after mounting complaints from neighbors.
An elderly woman was severely beaten, shot and raped during a home invasion in a historic Huntridge Park neighborhood. Neighbors said the suspect hung out at Huntridge Park.
"There were a lot of homeless people here,” said Yami Acosda who walks her dog in the park. “Now that they're making this bigger and all those changes, things have been better."
The park is set to reopen in April. It features new landscaping, a play area, paved sidewalks, restrooms and a grassy space. That’s where J Dapper hopes to expand the park.
But not everyone is on board. One neighbor said he grew up next to Huntridge Park and doesn’t believe improvements will help with crime or homelessness in the area.
"Ever since I was 15, I'm 36 now, there's always been homeless people hanging out here at the park. Getting high,” said the man who preferred not to give his name. “I don't think the improvements are worth anything because it will still be bum park."
The city council tasked J Dapper with finding out how much everything will cost, develop a design, get feedback from neighbors, and raise funds to install city approve playground equipment and Astroturf.
The City Council still has to approve the final project.
