Drai's broken down elevator

A FOX5 reporter and roughly 20 other people were trapped inside a broken down elevator at Drai's Nightclub inside The Cromwell on Jan. 20, 2019.

 (Feven Kay/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Approximately 20 people, along with a FOX5 morning reporter, were stuck inside a broken down elevator at Drai's inside The Cromwell early Sunday morning.

According to FOX5's Feven Kay, she and the other nightclub guests were trapped for almost three hours. The elevator broke down at around 3:30 a.m.

"We got in the elevator and got stuck," Kay said. "It's horrible I've seen people pass out and not get up."

The Clark County Fire Department responded to the scene as The Cromwell is within its jurisdiction. Crews from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue also responded to the call, according to CCFD.

Kay said firefighters passed out water bottles to those trapped inside the elevator during the rescue.

Everyone inside the elevator had been safely evacuated by 7 a.m., Kay said. CCFD said crews left the scene just before 8 a.m.

FOX5 reached out to Cromwell's security for comment, but they declined to discuss what happened.

It was unknown was caused the elevator to break down.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved 

