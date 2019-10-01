LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man crashed into a power pole and power box Tuesday morning, resulting in power outages in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said a man was driving north on Durango Drive at Arby Avenue near Warm Springs Road around 5:30 a.m. when he reportedly fell asleep, drove off the road and struck a power pole and power box.
Gordon said the driver said he was injured but was not transported to the hospital.
Lights at nearby intersections were impacted but were operational shortly after, Gordon said.
According to an NV Energy power outage map, 1,500 customers were initially left without power in the area. Less than 800 customers were without power as of 7:25 a.m.
NV Energy estimated power would be restored by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
