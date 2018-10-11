NYE COUNTY, Nevada (FOX5) - Investigators seized 500 pounds of packaged marijuana and nearly 9,000 marijuana plants in Nye County last month, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. It’s overall street value was estimated at more than $20 million. Detectives said it was the largest drug bust in Nye County history.
A tip lead to a weeks-long investigation before officers raided the land in Peavine Canyon near Round Mountain.
Nye County and detectives from the U.S. Forest Service, the Nevada Division of Wildlife, the Nevada Division of Investigations and the DEA worked together on the bust.
Officers arrested 26-year-old Jordan Torres of Dinuba, California and 30-year-old Jose Mendez-Ayala of Lettusville, California in connection to the case.
Both were charged with trafficking controlled substances, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell and conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act.
Mendez was in the country illegally and was turned over to ICE, the sheriff's department said.
A third suspect, 38-year-old Eustacio Piedra-Robledo of Perris, California fled before being arrested, but was caught in Riverside, California.
All three are associated with drug trafficking organizations, which distribute other narcotics and engage in human trafficking, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s department thanked ranchers in area for their "overwhelming support in helping get rid of this operation."
