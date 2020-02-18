LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Democratic Party says more than 36,000 Democrats turned out for the first three days of caucus early voting.
According to a news release, on Monday, the third day of early voting, 10,027 Nevada Democrats participated across 19 sites. This brings the total number of participants to more than 36,000.
UPDATE: More than 36,000 Democrats turn out during first three days of early voting 👏🏽— NV Dems (@nvdems) February 18, 2020
On day three of early voting, 10,027 Nevada Democrats participated across 19 sites!
Today is the final day of early voting at 55 locations across the state. Hours vary among sites and can be found at nvdems.com/early-vote.
Anyone in line at the time of closing will be able to vote, spokeswoman Molly Forgey said in an email.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
