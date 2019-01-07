LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 180,000 people are expected to check out the latest gadgets, toys and technology at CES.
McCarran International Airport is going the extra mile to accommodate visitors.
“You can come in and 'bam' -- right here. As soon as you get off, right here. Always,” one CES visitor said.
Convenience, the moment you step off the plane.
“We have three locations, one here in terminal one baggage claim, two over at terminal three,” McCarran spokesperson Christine Crews said.
At the booths, tech gurus can pick up their credential badges and their bags at the same time.
“CES has been coming here for so many years that we’ve gotten a lot of lessons learned when it comes to behaviors even for the queue and this badge pick up line,” Crews said. “Little bit of queue management, maximizing space things like that to keep our operation going.”
The line may look long but devoted convention-goers said this is the quickest way to do it.
“We actually like to work smarter not harder and so I really don’t want to wait in anymore lines,” one visitor said.
“It’s 10-times easier, the lines at the hotels, everything else are so long, we’re not going to wait for hours,” another said.
Crews said the airport has been preparing for CES for months.
“CES attendees have very well-known patterns,” Crews said. “They arrive Sunday, Monday, they leave when the show wraps up, and they all come at once.”
This year more than 200 flights have been added to accommodate all of the techies.
“We’ve had tens of thousands of seats into the city added by airlines,” Crews said.
Major airlines including American, Delta and United adding direct fights from around the world.
“You get to see what’s new, to see technology, to see what’s coming in for the future,” one techie said.
“It brings a lot of challenges to have so many people arriving and using all of our resources at once,” Crews said. “The past few years it seems that every Sunday, Monday associated with CES, we set a new record.”
The booths to pick up badges closes at midnight and will be available through Thursday.
The next big wave will be people leaving Las Vegas once the convention wraps up at the end of the week.
