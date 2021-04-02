LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Marriage License Bureau has issued 673 licenses for marriages on April 3, 2021 (4/3/21).
The bureau issued 378 marriage licenses Thursday and reached 295 licenses as of 4 p.m. on Friday. The bureau expects to issue more today and tomorrow as couples celebrate their nuptials on the unique date.
One Clark County official said the influx of couples getting married was also seen on Valentine's Day.
“Specialty dates like 4/3/21 are always immensely popular and we’ve had couples lining up around the block to get their marriage license for this special date,” said Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya. “More than 800 couples were married this past Valentine’s Day, a 23-percent increase from last year, and we anticipate similar numbers or better for this Saturday.”
The Marriage License Bureau is located at 201 E. Clark Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.