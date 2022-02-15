LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bureau of Land Management says more than 2,000 wild horses were removed from Nevada's public lands in the latest roundup.
The Pancake Complex horse gather took place about 80 miles northeast of Tonopah or 30 miles west of Ely on Feb. 14. The BLM said 2,054 "excess" wild horses were removed.
Six studs and 18 previously treated mares were released. The BLM said the horses were given a "population suppression vaccine."
According to the BLM, the reason for the roundup was overpopulation:
The purpose of the gather was to reduce overpopulation of wild horses within and outside the Complex, where there was not enough water and/or forage to support the number of horses in the area, to prevent further degradation of the public lands associated with excess wild horses and restore a thriving natural ecological balance and multiple-use relationship on public lands.
The horses were taken to Indian Lakes Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corral in Fallon, Palomino Valley Wild Horse and Burro Center in Sparks and the Sutherland Off-Range Corral in Sutherland, Utah. The horses will be placed into the BLM's adoption program.
"Wild horses not adopted or sold will be placed in long-term pastures where they will be humanely cared for and retain their 'wild' status and protection under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act," BLM said in a statement on Tuesday.
CONTROVERSY
According to The American Wild Horse Campaign, 26 horses died in the helicopter roundup:
During the roundup, 26 horses lost their lives. Of those, five deaths were considered “acute, attributed to the operation. Some of the causes of death included fractured necks, weakened and recumbent conditions (unable to get up), and other broken bones. The remaining deaths were euthanasias that were noted as pre-existing and/or chronic and included conditions such as lameness, blindness, and tooth loss — both non-life-threatening conditions.
Given the nature of the roundup, the group said Congresswoman Dina Titus introduced a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives to ban the use of helicopters for roundups.
I introduced the Wild Horse and Burro Protection Act to eliminate the use of helicopters in BLM gathers, employ more cowboys, and explore humane alternatives to protect these icons of the American West which remain a source of pride for Nevada residents. #SaveAHorseHireACowboy pic.twitter.com/IbNJ2jIa34— Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) February 8, 2022
“We stand with Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus in calling for an end to brutal and inhumane helicopter roundups and supporting the use of scientifically-recommended fertility control vaccines as the humane and cost-effective option for humane management of America's wild herds," said Suzanne Roy, executive director of the AWHC.
ADOPTION PROGRAM
Following the roundup, the BLM announced its next adoption evet, which will take place at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City on Feb. 26.
Up to 16 saddle-started wild horses and one halter-trained colt, fostered by the Washoe County 4-H group, will be offered for adoption, they said in a news release.
“Placing animals into good homes is an important part of the BLM's mission to manage and protect wild horses and burros on public lands," said Ruth Thompson, BLM Nevada Wild Horse and Burro program lead.
Click here for a catalog of animals offered, or click here for videos of the animals on YouTube.
Inmates had worked with the saddle-started animals ahead of the event. They get at least 120 days of training as part of the program.
