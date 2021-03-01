LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Students returned to in-classroom teaching for the first time on Monday after nearly an entire school year in distance learning.
“There is some anxiety understanding the new processing, making sure the safety protocols are in place,” said Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.
Jara was on site Monday morning as school busses and parents dropped off their kids at Rex Bell Elementary. He was joined by Jhone Ebert Superintendent of Public Instruction for the Department of Education.
Ebert expressed confidence that the return of in-classroom learning will go smoothly.
“They all know each other because they each other on camera,” she said.
Meantime more than 50,000 other prekindergarten to third grade students are sticking with the district's virtual model and staying away from their school campuses.
Dr. Jara is excited about the return of in-classroom learning, but he’s not convinced virtual classes will be a thing of the past when the new school year begins in August.
“My thinking at this point, we’re still going to have families that will opt out for distance education so we’re going to have to find a way to offer that opportunity for our families,” he said.
