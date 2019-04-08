LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Warrants for two additional suspects were issued Friday in connection with the murder of a California psychiatrist, according to Las Vegas court records.
Jon Kennison Logan and Diana Nicole Pena had arrest warrants issued on April 5 in connection with the killing of 71-year-old Thomas Burchard. Both face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and murder with a deadly weapon.
Kelsey Turner, 26, was arrested March 21 in Stockton, Calif. and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.
Burchard of Salinas, Calif. was found dead in a desert area near Lake Mead on March 7. Burchard died from a blunt force injury to the head, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.
His death was ruled a homicide.
According to an arrest report, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to a suspicious vehicle near Lake Mead at about 9:30 a.m. on March 7.
Burchard's body was found in the trunk of the vehicle.
The arrest report said Burchard's longtime girlfriend had reported Burchard missing in early March. Burchard told his girlfriend he had to take care of a few things in Las Vegas and the girlfriend said Burchard flew to Las Vegas to visit Turner on March 1.
The woman said she started getting texts that didn't sound like Burchard, according to the report. The girlfriend told police she believed Turner and Turner's boyfriend may have killed Burchard.
It is unclear if Pena or Logan are in police custody, either in Las Vegas or elsewhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.