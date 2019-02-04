At the end of January, the Nye County Sheriff's Office began investigations into Northwest Academy in the Amargosa Valley. Deputies say multiple students said they were being abused by staff. The school is a type of boarding school for troubled teens.
Fox5 spoke with two students who went to the school, the first Gabriela Hudak, says it was so bad she wanted out any way possible.
"I wanted to kill myself, and I tried to kill myself," she says.
Hudak says she was also refused medical treatment. On one occasion she says she had an abscess that began to balloon on her forearm.
"It got really big and my mom came to visit so eventually they had to send me to the hospital and I ended up with MRSA," she says.
Fox5 spoke to another student who had similar stories about medical treatment, but Carolyn Hodges also says she was physically punished for lying.
"I had to have 100 pound bag of rocks, I had to carry it on my back, and the only time I could take it off was if I was sleeping or showering," she said.
Both of these students attended the school more than 10 years ago, but just last week similar allegations surfaced after Nye County Deputies began investigating. In a statement NCSO says multiple students said they were being abused by people on staff, and one teacher Caleb Hill was arrested. Here's what one student told deputies about Hill.
"The juvenile described being picked up and thrown to the floor," Sergeant Adam Tippetts said.
Investigators also said kids had broken bones and were being denied meidcal treatment. They also found that the water had three times the levels of safe arsenic. Students had rashes consistent with drinking and bathing in the water. But despite this, the school is still open.
Fox5 stopped by the School and a person at the front office said there was no one available to talk. Fox5 also called the NCSO about the investigation to see if any other educators are being investigated. We also called the Nevada Department of Environmental Detection to check on the arsenic levels, which were supposed to be in check by this month, none of the previously mentioned got back to us.
For those former students, Gabriella Hudak and Carolyn Hodges, they just want people to remember yes this is a place for troubled teens, but ultimately these are kids.
"Sometimes people just want to deem kids but, ya we might make poor choices but that's not who we are or what we mean to do," Hudak said.
The NCSO says the school was supposed to have their water levels fixed by January, but stopped treating their water in 2016. They were providing students small amounts of water, which a doctor determined was not enough. Tests on students blood and hair are currently being done to determine which chemicals they may have been exposed to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.