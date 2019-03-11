LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More safety measures are coming to bus stops across the Las Vegas Valley.
This comes after a suspected impaired driver hit and killed a man who was waiting at a bus stop on Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.
Two other people were hurt. Transportation officials said this happens too often.
There are more than 3,300 bus stops across the valley. No two are alike.
“1,800 of them have a shelter or bench. About 1,600 have a shelter. The rest don’t have any amenities other than a sign, maybe a trash can,” RTC Director of Transit Amenities Carl Scarborough said.
But after a man was killed waiting at a bus stop on Sahara and Nellis, some riders admitted they don’t always feel safe.
“I’ll stand behind the bus stop just in case,” one woman said. “Some bus stops are really bad, where I don’t really want to even be around them.”
The RTC spent the last decade upgrading more than a thousand bus stops, pushing them away from the roads and building shelters.
“Bus shelters are designed to be protective from the elements - wind, rain and sun,” Scarborough said. “They’re not hardened bunkers to prevent car impacts.”
Now the RTC is looking at adding steel bollards.
“As we know from this weekend’s crash, that’s not the be all, end all,” he said. “So we’re starting to look at what’s next.”
They’ll be similar to the ones the county has been installing on the Strip, after a woman plowed through a crowd in 2015.
“The goal, the design is to get 20 locations where we can actually put bollards in and see how it works,” Scarborough said. “How it works for passengers, how it works for buses, how it works for motorists.”
The RTC will pick those locations next month.
“Pedestrians pay a disproportionate price for whoever makes the mistake,” he said. “Speed is a contributing factor. More than half of our bus stops are on roadways that are 45 mph or higher.”
Scarborough said there are a couple intersections where crashes have happened more than once. They also need to consider sidewalk width and accessibility for wheelchairs.
“We’re looking at things like the speed of the roadway, we’re looking at how many people get on the bus there,” he said. “And we’re trying to predict the unpredictable.”
They plan to design and then start installing them by the end of the year.
“We’ve seen crashes where they basically hit the bus stops from almost all angles,” Scarborough said. “There will be a few bollards on this side, a few on this side, a few on that side.”
RTC officials said this is a start but the problem goes beyond bus stops and bollards.
“We have a roadway safety problem in our community,” Scarborough said. “And we’re not going to fix it by moving shelters back. We may help in some small way, but we won’t fix it.”
The RTC said no other city in the country has bollards built specifically around bus stops. So they still need to do a lot of research on how this would work.
They estimate each stop will have 8-12 bollards. That will cost around $60,000.
