LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cannabis lounges are now legal in Nevada. Assembly Bill 341 went into effect on Oct. 1, about five years after recreational marijuana was legalized in the state.
According to the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board, applications for lounges will open in the spring. Dispensaries will be allowed to apply for a license to operate a lounge directly attached to their property.
"We’ve been a big proponent of this. This has been a long time coming and you will see Planet 13 at the forefront of what consumption lounges will look like," said David Farris, vice president of sales and marketing at Planet 13.
Pot consumption is prohibited in many public spaces.
Farris believes AB 341 will give people a comfortable place to consume, while also boosting tourism.
"I do think people will come around the world and throughout the country to Las Vegas to experience how to consume marijuana the right way."
Next to businesses already established in the industry, anyone looking to break into the market will be able to apply for stand-alone lounge licenses, too.
Initially, the state will only approve 20 independent lounges, and 10 must be owned by individuals historically affected by drug laws.
"It absolutely is important to say they should have opportunity and the right to be financially in this industry," said A'Esha Goins, who is the chair of the Cannabis Advisory Committee Subcommittee on Social Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.
Goins is making it her mission to bring minority communities into the industry, starting with cannabis lounges.
She's starting a six month program called Pathway To Ownership to teach them how to get involved in the business.
"They will learn about financing and about business and how to get a license, what the licensing process is for the jurisdiction so they will be taught all of that – and at the end, they should have a completed application for the consumption lounge program," she said.
Pathway To Ownership begins on Oct. 19. There are still spots available. Sign up by visiting ceicnv.org.
According to the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board, the first lounges could open towards the middle of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.