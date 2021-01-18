LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Lottery lines in Primm remained long as the combined jackpots of the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries reached over 1 Billion dollars.
Tino Diaz from Las Vegas arrived at the Primm Lottery Store around 8:30 a.m. and found himself at the back of an almost quarter-mile-long line.
Diaz saw the high jackpot for the drawings and decided to make the half-hour journey to California to get his tickets.
“I think that’s what draws people out here," said Diaz. “They are looking for that big payout.”
Diaz had been waiting in line for about three hours.
Another local took a quicker route.
“It took me about a minute and a half," said Henderson resident Tom Darrow.
Darrow took advantage of the quick pick line at the lottery store.
A quick pick line is a much smaller line that only sells tickets in $20 increments for a single drawing.
Darrow shared his thoughts on quick picks.
“It’s one of those things where if you are going to win it, you are going to win it one way or the other.”
Many of those in line were looking to buy for future drawings. Some people spent hundreds of dollars on tickets.
Diaz said he was planning to spend about $100 and an additional $40 for his neighbor.
“If nobody hits tonight or in the near future, “Diaz continued, “I maybe will be doing this again.”
The odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9 million according to Powerball.com, but the odds in winning the whole jackpot, an estimated $730 Million, for the Powerball are closer to 1 in 292 million.
The odds are similar for Mega Millions with its expected $850 million jackpot.
For Darrow “Even if I get five numbers, even if I get four numbers, it’s just a few extra dollars, and pay for the ticket and have some fun doing it.”
“Everybody needs a shot at something,” said Diaz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.