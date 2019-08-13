LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Three new lawsuits were filed in a Las Vegas court against a man accused in a deadly drunken driving crash in May.
According to court records, attorney Robert Eglet filed three civil lawsuits against Scott Gragson on behalf of the Newton family, as well as Christie Cobbett and Greg Tassi, who were injured in the crash.
Melissa Newton, 36, was killed in the crash.
Eglet filed a lawsuit in June against Gragson on behalf of Christopher Bentley, who said he suffered, “suffered 'severe, agonizing, internal and external personal injuries, severe shock to his nervous system, as well as great pain and suffering.'"
The details of the individual lawsuits filed on Tuesday were not immediately available.
About 5 p.m. on May 30, the grandson of former Las Vegas mayor Oran K. Gragson was returning home to his Summerlin community, The Ridges, following a charity golf event earlier in the day, according to his arrest report.
Gragson had four passengers in his Range Rover SVR when he approached the community's security, police said. A witness told police Gragson became belligerent with the security guard when she refused to let vehicles behind him enter without checking in to the gated community. Gragson said he was having an after-party and the guard should let vehicles pass.
After being denied, Gragson allegedly sped through the open security gate and headed south on Granite Ridge. He failed to maintain control of the vehicle inside the community, police said, and collided with some trees before the SUV ultimately crashed.
The three passengers in the back seat of Gragson's vehicle were ejected, police said, killing Newton.
Following the crash, police said Gragson attempted to check on his passengers.
The other passengers, identified by Las Vegas police in a release, sustained minor to serious injuries. Tassi, Bentley and Cobbett were all taken to University Medical Center.
According to the police report, Gragson failed multiple field sobriety tests, had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and admitted to having 4-5 drinks over the course of the day.
Gragson had a blood alcohol level that was close to twice the legal limit, according to the District Attorney's office in June.
Gragson faces multiple charges of driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm, driving under the influence resulting in death and four counts of reckless driving. His trial is scheduled for March 2020.
