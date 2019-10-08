LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More drivers are turning in footage from their dashboard-mounted cameras in to troopers, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
Civilian-submitted video has assisted investigators in cases ranging from deadly drunken driving crashes to violent road rage incidents.
“People submit via email and all phases on social media,” Trooper Jason Buraczeck said. “It’s capturing things that troopers don’t see.”
The increase in people sending law enforcement dash cam video comes at a time when more drivers are mounting cameras on their dash boards and sharing their experiences on the road.
“They’re affordable and easy to use. It’s a babysitter for your car.”
