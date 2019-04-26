LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three more people have died from the influenza virus, according to statistics kept by the Southern Nevada Health District.
SNHD said two people between 25-49 and one person 65 years or older died from the flu during the week of April 14-20.
Thirty-three people in Clark County have died from the flu in 2019, SNHD statistics show.
Here's the breakdown of 2019 flu deaths so far in Clark County:
- 1 death ages 0-4
- 2 deaths ages 5-17
- 0 deaths ages 18-24
- 6 deaths ages 25-49
- 7 deaths ages 50-64
- 17 deaths ages 65+
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.