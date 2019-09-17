LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tribal gaming owner Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment has entered into a multi-year agreement with JC Hospitality to operate the 60,000-square-foot gaming floor of the soon-to-be Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
Mohegan Gaming, which is an extension of the Mohegan Tribe, currently operates properties throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania and Louisiana.
It would be the first Native American tribe to enter the gaming market on the Las Vegas Strip corridor.
Contingent on the successful completion of construction and pending Mohegan Gaming’s regulatory approval by the Nevada Gaming Commission, the move would mark the first Native American Tribe to operate in the Las Vegas Strip resort corridor, according to a news release.
“Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, as an extension of the Mohegan Tribe, pride themselves on traditional principles, in sync with modern values. We are excited that Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will be their first entry in the Las Vegas market,” Richard “Boz” Bosworth, president and chief executive officer of JC Hospitality LLC, owner of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, said in a press statement.
Bosworth later told FOX5 the property will have multiple operators, including multiple food and beverage operators to announce at a later date. AEG had signed on to operate The Joint.
The off-Strip Hard Rock Hotel and Casino was acquired by Richard Branson in March 2018. Following an eight-month renovation, the rebranded Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is slated to open at the end of 2020.
"Every inch is being transformed," Bosworth said.
To celebrate the end of Hard Rock in Las Vegas, Bosworth said the property will host a free-to-public exhibit showcasing memorabilia the property has had on site over the years, including some pieces from storage.
The "Farewell Tour" exhibit opens Sept. 27, Bosworth said. It will be open Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Jan. 31, 2020, near Pink Taco and the Paradise parking garage.
"The exhibition will feature artifacts such as costumes, musical instruments, props and artwork not seen by the public in decades by iconic performers including, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Queen, Aerosmith, Guns N’ Roses, Elton John, Elvis, Lady Gaga, The Beatles and more. New items will be added to the collection on a regular basis, giving attendees something new to see during the exhibition’s expected four month engagement through January 2020," a press release said.
Multiple "end" events and promotions were expected to be announced in detail, including a drink promotion on property with prices from 1995, the year the hotel opened.
