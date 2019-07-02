LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Police are cracking down on illegal fireworks, and they expect to write more citations than last year.
Tuesday night, law enforcement rolled out a special task force dedicated to tackling illegal fireworks.
"Last year we were just amazed at the amount of complaints we received,” said Metro Police Captain, Jamie Posser. “The fact that it's only July 2nd and we've already had 1700 hits this year, it's a big deal."
In 2018, there were around 25,000 complaints filed through ispyfireworks.com.
Officers issued criminal citations for using illegal fireworks in the past, but that was too time consuming.
Violators will get Civil citations instead. The civil citations are non-negotiable fines paid to either the city or the county in which you’re caught in.
"It's streamlining the enforcement for sure,” said Posser. “It's assisting our officers to hurry up, do a quick citation and move on to the next residence. I foresee that we'll have more citations issued this year, it's more convenient…it also requires a fine to be paid.”
The task force will be out patrolling neighborhoods through the Fourth of July.
