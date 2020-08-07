LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More businesses are getting ready to open their doors on Henderson's historic Water Street this month. It's part of a multi-phased project to revitalize the area.
Opening by the end of August 2020 are Biscuits and Bourbon and Vault Studios. The first a breakfast restaurant by morning and a barbecue joint by night. Vault studios is a nine-unit short term rental space. The two businesses along with recently opened brewery, Mojave Brewing, are situated inside Water Street's old Bank of America building.
"It was just a great opportunity to bring life back to an area that's needed it for a few years now," said Matthew Coleman, general manager for Biscuits and Bourbon and a nearly complete neighboring restaurant, Street Burger.
Assured Development has overseen the construction of the 12 projects for the last year and a half. The Assured team has worked to preserve the timeless buildings throughout the renovations.
"We all came from this area, we all grew up here. And when the opportunity presented itself to try and help bring this back to what it was in its hay day we jumped at it," said Assured Development VP of construction Phil Dondero. "These are all 60 plus year old buildings that we've taken down to the foundation for the most part and tied them together into fruition."
The next phase of openings is coming Fall 2020. Patrons can anticipate a new restaurant, Street Burger, with rooftop views, a tattoo parlor, barbershop and arts and crafts store.
On the horizon is more projects including another restaurant, retail space and apartments. Despite the pandemic, Assured said it's on track to deliver all the developments.
"It's going help [Henderson] grow. That's always been the goal to give the locals in this area opportunities," said Dondero.
