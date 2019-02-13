LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two more arrests have been made in the investigation into allegations of abuse and neglect at Northwest Academy in Amargosa Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives assisted Nye County Sheriff's deputies in arresting one man and one woman in the 7600 block of Painted Dunes Drive in Las Vegas, according to information provided by Metro.
The suspects had active felony warrants for child neglect/endangerment/abuse, Metro said.
The warrant stemmed from an investigation by the Nye County Sheriff's Office over allegations of child abuse and neglect at the school.
Check back for more information.
