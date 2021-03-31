(Moon Valley Nursery)

(Moon Valley Nursery)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Moon Valley Nurseries is looking to hire up to 300 people for its plant shops throughout Las Vegas, California, Texas and Arizona.

According to a representative for the company, Moon Valley is looking to hire 100 people in Las Vegas specifically.

A news release states that the open nursery positions include:

  • Sales Representative
  • Landscape Foreman
  • General Laborer
  • Quality Assurance Manager
  • Office Administrator
  • Irrigation Technician

Those interested are asked to visit www.moonvalleynurseries.com for more information on the open positions.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.