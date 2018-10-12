LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In its eighth year, the 2018 Monster Energy Cup, which posts a $250,000 purse and a potential $1 million bonus awarded to the winner of all three 10-Lap Main Events, returns to Las Vegas Saturday.
Fans can enjoy a full day of entertainment at the Monster Energy Cup Pit Party from 12 - 6 p.m., including rider autograph sessions, live music, freestyle motocross and experiential elements.
Pit passes are $20 each and can be purchased through UNLVtickets.com, by calling 702-739-FANS or by getting free access by simply recycling an empty can of Monster Energy. Restrictions an additional charges may apply.
Pit pass must be accompanied by an event ticket. At the same time, inside the stadium, riders will be sharpening their skills during practice and qualifying for their starting gate position in the Main Event.
Tickets for the 2018 Monster Energy Cup start at $20 (plus fees) and can be purchased at the Thomas & Mack Center Box Office, UNLVtickets outlets at La Bonita Supermarkets, online at UNLVtickets.com, SupercrossLive.com, or by phone at 702-739-FANS.
Tickets will be available at the Sam Boyd Stadium Box Office on the day of the event only. Practice and qualifying begins at 12 p.m. and the Main Event begins at 6 p.m.
In addition, one Supercross fan will have a chance to win $1 million by entering the Monster Millions Sweepstakes at participating retailers or monsterenergy.com through Aug. 31.
This year, the track will feature dual Monster Energy Cup arches that will rise from the track into the grandstands, plus dual sand sections, dual over-under bridges and the return of the Joker Lane, which will once again be a slower disadvantage that athletes will have to race through at least once during each Main Event.
In year’s past, the track will take full advantage of the stadium’s layout by sprawling into the parking lot and paddock area. Racers will drive back into the stadium at full speed hitting upward of 75 miles per hour as Monster Alley stretches 1,114 feet in length.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.