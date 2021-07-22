LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mother nature dropped heavy rain in the Henderson area in a short amount of time leaving neighborhoods with flooding and damage. One of the hardest hit areas was at the Arroyo Grande Sports Complex.
According the City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department, the Arroyo Grande Sports Complex saw extensive damage to playing fields, bleachers and trees.
Parks officials canceled softball and little league activities out caution Thursday night. The park will stay closed through the weekend as crews work overtime to cleanup and asses the damage, City of Henderson management said.
"What we're seeing here is widespread damage from structural damage to tree damage to structure to the ballpark, damage to the BMX track, damage to the softball fields, little league fields and damage to playground area", Julian Ramos, Henderson Parks and Recreations Manager said.
The cost of the damage is unknown, but staff were dispatched to the park as the downpour soaked various Henderson communities.
The damage left behind by mother nature is something Julian Ramos has never experienced while working with the City of Henderson.
"I have personally never seen anything like this before. This is the park that I started out with in the city of Henderson. Its never been like this. I've never seen it this bad in my life", Ramos said.
The city said cleanup should be wrapped up by Sunday, or even Monday.
