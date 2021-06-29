LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning in Clark County Tuesday afternoon.
The southwest valley near Highway 160 west of Mountain Springs is under the warning until 5:30 p.m. The service warned to not drive through flooded areas.
Another push of monsoon moisture is bringing increased shower and thunderstorm chances through the middle of the week.
Showers are already developing over the mountains on Tuesday afternoon. The potential for thunderstorms will remain in the forecast across Southern Nevada through the evening with heavy downpours, lightning and wind gusts topping 40 mph.
🚗💧Here is a video that one of our spotters sent in of flooding in the Moapa Valley. Remember, do not drive through flood waters. Video Credit: Don DeCaria pic.twitter.com/XuzwxfMiP1— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 30, 2021
Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Wednesday with a forecast high at 96 degrees. That will be the coolest day this week.
Moisture lingers on Thursday with afternoon thunderstorms still in the mix. The forecast high is at 103 degrees. The weekend is looking drier with shower chances mainly confined to the mountains. Plan on high temperatures around 105 degrees on Saturday and 107 degrees on July Fourth.
