LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Bowl is seeking nominees for its "Community Champions" recognition program.
According to organizers, 125 individuals who are selected will be to be celebrated at the Las Vegas Bowl on December 30 at Allegiant Stadium.
The description notes that "Community Champions are reflections of the Southern Nevada community and represent what makes Las Vegas great."
Organizers say a "Community Champion could be a front-line worker, a grocery store clerk, a delivery driver, a teacher, a coach, etc."
The deadline to submit a nomination for a hero in uniform is today! Recipients will recognized at the Las Vegas Bowl!@LasVegasBowl @LVMPDFoundation https://t.co/FRfPUvGQJ7— LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 29, 2021
A "Community Champion" is "diverse and represent all walks of life. They can be heroes in uniform or the more unsung, contributing to the betterment of our city in ways that are not as obvious. They are individuals who are passionate about serving our community and lead by example in extraordinary ways with a strong sense of purpose. Simply put, they represent the best of Las Vegas."
To nominate a "Community Champion," visit: lvbowl.com/community-champions
