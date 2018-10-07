LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Classes and activities at Green Valley High School were canceled for Monday, according to a release from the school district.
Clark County School District sent out an alert from Principal Kent Roberts Sunday night stating the school would be closed on Oct. 8 due to a water line break at the school.
"All scheduled games taking place at other sites will proceed as normal," Roberts said. "We are working as quickly as possible to resolve this issue and appreciate your patience as we do so."
CCSD said parents and students would be notified on Monday if classes would resume on Tuesday.
No other details were released.
