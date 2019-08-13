LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas mother said she was very upset after her 5-year-old daughter was found wandering a mile away from her school on the first day of class.
Kadedra Campbell said she took her daughter Heaven to Hal Smith Elementary School on Monday morning, Aug. 12. When she returned at around 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter, she said she was no where to be found.
“They were panicking. I could see they didn’t want to tell me the truth,” said Campbell.
Campbell said her daughter’s new teacher released Heaven "to a stranger."
“Everyone was looking lost. Their face was like, ‘Where is her child,'” said Campbell.
At Pueblo Del Sol Mobile Home Community, sales manager Wendy Siever said one of her tenants was being followed by a little girl.
The tenant did not want to speak on camera, but said she asked Heaven if she was walking home and Heaven said yes. After arriving at the mobile home community, it became clear Heaven did not live in the area.
Siever said she looked through Heaven’s backpack and immediately called the school after discovering she went to Hal Smith Elementary.
“I called them and said I have a little girl here ... I could hear someone in the background screaming, 'they found her, she is safe,'” said Siever.
“She could have been gone. If it wasn’t for Wendy, something could have happened to her,” said Campbell.
Officials with the Clark County School District released the following statement:
Yesterday, school administration was made aware of a matter involving a student from Hal Smith Elementary who left campus before a parent was present.
After learning about the incident, the school principal quickly worked to ensure the child’s safety and communicated with the student’s parent to address any concerns.
Additionally, measures have been taken to prevent an incident like this from reoccurring.
The statement did not address the reason Heaven was allowed to leave campus or who she was released to. It also did not specifically identify the measures being taken to ensure a similar incident does not happen in the future.
“If I met the teacher face to face, why would you release my daughter to someone that my daughter doesn’t know, that I don’t know,” said Campbell.
Campbell said she did not send her daughter to school on Tuesday.
