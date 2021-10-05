LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on Monday night in Spring Valley.
According to an arrest report, Jalen Thomas was arrested in connection to the crash that killed Charles Waid Jr. at about 7:04 p.m. near W. Tropicana Avenue, just west of S. Torrey Pines Drive.
Records indicate Thomas was booked on charges of DUI resulting in death and failure to stop.
After striking Waid, Thomas told police that he "panicked and believed he would be arrested, so he continued driving and left the scene to see his daughter one last time before he went to jail," according to the arrest report.
Thomas then called his mother, who convinced him to return to the scene and drove him back "because it was the right thing to do."
Police reported that Thomas denied using drugs or alcohol. Officers conducted field sobriety tests and got a warrant for blood samples, according to the report.
Thomas remains in custody. He was set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
