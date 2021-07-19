LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The hospitality industry continues to suffer because of a worker shortage, and experts said mom and pop restaurants are losing potential employees to bigger companies.
In Henderson, Sin City Smokers Barbecue and Catering owner Steve Overlay first told us of the strain the pandemic put on his small business back in December.
"We're a community of fighters," Overlay said in December. "I think we'll make it through this, but it's been rough."
After four years of serving hungry customers on Green Valley Parkway, the 40-year veteran of the barbecue industry had to shut his restaurant for good. He couldn't find enough workers.
"The difficulty in finding people that wanted to work became more of a burden than we could bare," Overlay said.
Many of the interviewees he scheduled flaked on him.
"I've probably scheduled, I'm going to say, around 150 interviews in the last year, and spoke to people that genuinely seemed excited, said they knew where we are, they would be here, and thank you very much. And then you sit out there waiting and no one shows up."
While finding people to work was a struggle, Overlay dealt with skyrocketing prices for products.
"You are so busy trying to run your business, that you can't spend all your time recruiting," Overlay said.
This is a common problem among small or family-owned businesses, Las Vegas restaurant service consultant Mark Steele said, who also founded the Restaurant Hospitality Institute.
"A lot of ma and pa restaurants, they don't have a lot of giant infrastructure like they do on the Strip," Steele said. "They have a whole HR department, so they're able to go out and actively recruit people. But when you look at what we'll call a ma and pa restaurant, the manager's doing everything. Right? So not only is he doing the daily operations, doing the schedule, managing the employees, now suddenly he's expected to be a recruiter?"
That's why mom and pop restaurants are more at-risk for closing amid the worker shortage, according to Steele.
"A lot of these managers that are working in these restaurants, or families that own these restaurants, ya know, this is not their forte, going out and recruiting people," Steele said.
Steele said mom and pop restaurants are facing the most severe impacts of this employee shortage because the supply of food service positions has greatly outweighing the demand.
Thousands of jobs recently opened on the Strip, which may have absorbed much of the workforce coming from off-strip properties. Strip restaurants often pay more, taking gratuity into account and often offer benefits to employees.
"Over the past, we'll call it five months, we've had three major casinos open, and where are these people coming from? These people aren't coming from the sky. They're not moving to Las Vegas in the middle of the pandemic. They're coming from the mid-tier restaurants," said Steele.
So, what can we expect for the future? Steele said its likely restaurants across the valley will increase the prices due to the hardships they're facing.
"The restaurant business has always been a very... a very, very tight margin to begin with, so now it's only going to get tighter," Steele said.
Overlay is keeping his brand, Sin City Smokers, and encourages customers to follow his social media pages for updates.
"I might even get out and cook some more, but I also want to do some things where I go out and help some of the charities, and some of the local events and fundraisers and things, and help people and spread the barbecue love," Overlay said.
Overlay said he suspects all the no-show interviews may have had to do with the current unemployment benefits, and the Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation's (DETR) work search requirement.
FOX5 is waiting to hear back from DETR on whether they're seeing an uptick in complaints from hiring managers about claimants turning down job offers. We'll keep you updated.
