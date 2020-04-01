LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mojave Max, arguably the most famous desert tortoise in Southern Nevada, emerged from his burrow on Wednesday morning.
At about 11:39 a.m. on April 1, Max came out to bask in the sun, calling for a "bath and something to eat, please!" on Twitter.
Hey, no fooling! I decided it was a good day to emerge after all! Official emergence time is 11:39 am. Check out the video below. #happyspring #springhassprung #springtemps @ClarkCountyNV @ClarkCountySch @SpringsPreserve @SustainClarkCty pic.twitter.com/aAHsrZ2JMc— Mojave Max (@MojaveMax) April 1, 2020
Mojave Max is a desert tortoise residing at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas. As reptiles do in the desert, Max brumates (hibernates) every winter and comes back out in the spring. His emergence, based on warm temperatures, his internal clock and longer daylight hours, marks the unofficial start of the season in Southern Nevada.
“And though it is a unique set of circumstances Max is waking up to, it is still a perfect opportunity for thousands of Clark County school children to continue to learn how to respect, protect and enjoy our delicate desert ecosystem, thanks to Mojave Max," said Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability Director Marci Henson.
Each year, Clark County elementary students take part in a contest to estimate when Max will emerge. Clark County said they will announce the winner soon.
The earliest Max has emerged was on Valentine's Day in 2005. The latest he's emerged is April 17, 2012.
For more information, visit the Mojave Max website.
