LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mojave Max, a well-known desert tortoise in Southern Nevada, emerged from his burrow on Saturday afternoon, according to Clark County.
His emergence marked the unofficial start of spring in Las Vegas. Mojave Max emerged at 1:28 p.m. on March 30, according to a release.
Mojave Max brumates, the reptilian form of hibernation, each winter.
The earliest he has emerged was Feb. 14, 2005, and the latest he emerged was April 17, 2012. The date plays into an annual contest for students across Clark County, to guess when he will come out of his burrow.
The winner of the 6,800 entries to the Mojave Max Emergence Contest will be announced at a later date, according to the County.
“Through the years, Mojave Max has helped teach thousands of school children how to respect, protect and enjoy the desert ecosystem around us,” Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said in the press release. “Mojave Max once again crawled out of his burrow after a long brumation, marking the unofficial beginning of spring in Clark County.”
The tortoise lives in Springs Preserve and serves as a live mascot of conservation and protection efforts in the desert.
Spring officially started on March 20.
