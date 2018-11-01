LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The contest to guess when Mojave Max will wake up from his brumation, or hibernation, opened Thursday to Clark County students.
Students who are in kindergarten to 5th grade, and are enrolled in public, private and registered home schools, are eligible to participate in the contest and win a large prize if they guess correctly, a statement from the county said. The student who guesses as closely as possible the correct day, hour and minute Mojave Max emerges will win.
The grand prize winner will receive Mojave Max t-shirts for their entire class, as well as Mojave Max Olympic-style medals, a pizza party and a field trip to the Springs Preserve to see Mojave Max, Clark County said. The winner will also receive several other prizes, including a year-long family membership to the Springs Preserve and an annual National Park pass.
The winning student's teacher will also win a laptop computer and the winning school will receive a trophy, Clark County said.
Students can enter the contest at MojaveMax.com by clicking on the "Emergence Contest" button.
