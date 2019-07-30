LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Mojave High School PE teacher was arrested and charged with kidnapping, child abuse and sale of a controlled substance, according to Clark County School District Police.
The department said officers arrested 41-year-old Abraham Gonzalez on July 29 from an investigation that began July 19.
The investigation was still ongoing and Gonzalez may receive additional charges, the department said.
CCSD police said Gonzalez was employed as a physical education teacher since August 2006.
The teacher was not named in a letter to parents of Mojave High School from Principal Greg Cole on Tuesday, though he urged parents to talk with the students and "remain in constant communication with them regarding their interactions with others."
"Gonzalez will not be allowed to work in the classroom until the concerns relating to his arrest are fully investigated and appropriate action is taken," Sgt. Bryan Zink with CCSD police said in an email.
Court records show Gonzalez appeared on Tuesday morning and was granted $75,000 bail with conditions of electronic monitoring and to stay away from the victims "and victim's address."
A video statement from CCSD police was made available on the department's Facebook page.
Gonzalez was booked into Clark County Detention Center. He was expected in court again Thursday.
