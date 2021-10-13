LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Police Department arrested a 21-year-old Mojave High School coach accused of having sexual contact with a student.
The department began investigating Michael Jones earlier this month. They announced his arrest on Wednesday.
He worked as a coach at Mojave High School since 2019, CCSDPD said. His employment has been terminated.
Jones was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He's expected in North Las Vegas Justice Court on Friday on one charge of a school employee or volunteer engaging in sex with a pupil.
CCSDPD asked anyone with information about the case or anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Jones to call 702-799-5411.
