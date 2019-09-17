Tribal gaming owner Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment has entered into a multi-year agreement with JC Hospitality to operate the 60,000-square-foot gaming floor of the soon to be Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
Mohegan Gaming, which is an extension of the Mohegan Tribe, currently operates properties throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania and Louisiana.
Contingent on the successful completion of construction and pending Mohegan Gaming’s regulatory approval by the Nevada Gaming Commission, the move would mark the first Native American Tribe to operate in the Las Vegas Strip resort corridor, according to a news release.
“Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, as an extension of the Mohegan Tribe, pride themselves on traditional principles, in sync with modern values. We are excited that Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will be their first entry in the Las Vegas market,” said Richard “Boz” Bosworth, president and chief executive officer of JC Hospitality LLC, owner of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
The off-Strip Hard Rock Hotel and Casino was acquired by Richard Branson in March 2018. Following an eight-month renovation, the rebranded Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is slated to open at the end of 2020.
