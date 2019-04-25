KINGMAN, ARIZ. (FOX5) -- Mohave County officials in Arizona announced its inaugural Pride Festival would be held on June 8 at Metcalfe Park in Kingman.
Festival coordinators said the event would include entertainment from Kingman-based artists and feature a hug tent, a therapy dog tent, food vendors, a beer garden, water activities for kids and LGBT community members sharing their experiences.
There will also be an after-party drag show at Black Bridge Brewery, as well as a brunch at a local bakery the next day, festival coordinators said.
Admission to the festival is free but donations were encouraged.
For more information about the festival, click here.
